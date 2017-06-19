× Fraud scam reported in Lancaster County

PENN TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say a resident was tricked into buying gift cards at Walmart in a recent scam. The victim was contacted via e-mail and instructed the caller to go to Walmart and purchase four $500 Walmart gift cards and to write down the process as to how she did it so that they could add the data to their information to make it easier for other shoppers. The victim purchased the cards and gave the female the card numbers as instructed. She lost $2,300.00 because it was all a scam. NLCRPD is conducting a follow up investigation into this event and requests anyone with further information to contact the NLCRPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 717-733-0965 or via www.nlcrpd.org.

Police would like to provide the following reminder – If it sounds too good to be true – It is – Protect yourself against fraud and never provide account or card numbers via unsecure electronic means.

Please refer to incident number 20170618M4856