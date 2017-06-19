Harrisburg police seek suspect in theft of $220,000 worth of computers from shipping business

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a suspected theft of $220,000 worth of computer equipment from a city shipping company.

Harrisburg Police say the theft occurred on May 18 on the 3500 block of Industrial Road.

Representatives from the shipping company told police that a male suspect, identifying himself as Aziz Shagyen came to the business in a tractor trailer truck to pick up a load of computer equipment to be delivered to Virginia. Shagyen left shortly after arriving with the load.

A few days later, the receiver of the computer equipment called the shipping business and said the cargo never arrived. A search of Aziz Shagyen’s documentation revealed that the information — including the identification markers on his truck — was false.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to notify police by calling (717) 255-3162 or by emailing rgibney@cityofhbg.com.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.