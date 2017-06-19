× Harrisburg woman will serve 5-10 years on gun, drug charges

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg woman will serve 5-10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, felony heroin possession, receiving a stolen handgun and drug paraphernalia charges stemming from a 2015 shooting incident.

Stephanie Hernandez, 28, pleaded guilty as part of a negotiated plea agreement. She was sentenced by Dauphin County Judge Scott Arthur Evans.

According to Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky, the incident occurred on Nov. 4, 2015. Police were summoned to a “shots fired” call near 18th and Park Streets. When they arrived at the scene, they found a van that had been struck by a bullet. Hernandez, who was sitting on her porch near the crime scene, initially told police that another individual had shot at the van. But further investigation revealed that Hernandez had gotten into an argument with a male and female who were trying to repossess the van from her.

When the male and female regained possession, Hernandez fired a shot at the van.

A search of Hernandez revealed her to be in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and 30 baggies of heroin.