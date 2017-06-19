× It’s official: Sixers and Celtics finalize deal for Boston’s No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

PHILADELPHIA — It’s on.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics became official Monday afternoon, according to Philly.com and several other news outlets.

As a result, the Sixers are free to pick Washington point guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall selection in the NBA draft.

The Celtics shipped the top pick to Philly in exchange for the Sixers’ No. 3 pick in this year’s draft and a protected 2018 first-round pick that the Los Angeles Lakers swapped to the Sixers in a previous deal — unless, of course, that pick lands No. 1 overall or anywhere below No. 6. If that happens, Boston will get either the Sacramento Kings’ or the Sixers’ No. 1 pick in 2019 — whichever one is more favorable to the Celtics. But if either of those picks becomes No. 1 overall, the Celtics would get the other pick.

Got all that? Good.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this trade, which puts us in the enviable position of selecting first overall in consecutive draft years,” Sixers president of basketball operation Bryan Colangelo said in a press release. “History suggests that No. 1 has the greatest odds of producing franchise-level talent, and we are confident that this year’s draft class has that very potential. Thursday night will see us take another significant step toward building a successful and sustainable basketball program.”