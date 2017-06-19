Lantern Lodge robbed by Phillies fan in Lebanon County

JACKSON TWP., Lebanon County, Pa — State Police say a man walked into the office at the Lantern Lodge in Myerstown on Friday night and demanded money from front desk attendant. The suspect did not display a weapon but indicated he had one in his pocket. The suspect is described as a tall, thin Hispanic male with a chin strap beard.

He was wearing a red and blue Phillies baseball cap and a white sweatshirt with a pattern printed on it. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.