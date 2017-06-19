Lantern Lodge robbed by Phillies fan in Lebanon County

Posted 10:16 AM, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:18AM, June 19, 2017

JACKSON TWP., Lebanon County, Pa — State Police say a man walked into the office at the Lantern Lodge in Myerstown on Friday night and demanded  money from front desk attendant.  The suspect did not display a weapon but indicated he had one in his pocket.   The suspect is described as a tall, thin Hispanic male with a chin strap beard.

Photo Gallery

He was wearing a red and blue Phillies baseball cap and a white sweatshirt with a pattern printed on it.   The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.  Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.