PALMYRA, Pa. — Palmyra Police arrested a man for a sexual assault in the Borough. Francisco Sandoval-Rivas is facing numerous charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on an unconscious person, burglary, sexual assault, indecent assault, and criminal trespass. It happened early Saturday morning in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.

Sandoval-Rivas, 27, of no fixed address, is in Lebanon County Coreectional Facility on $75,000 bail.