× Police seek information into identity of suspect who robbed Turkey Hill in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information on the identity of a suspect that robbed a Turkey Hill store on Sunday night.

On June 18 around 10:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 400 block of S. Third Street for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a white male had entered the store and walked around before approaching the counter with an item.

As the man went to pay for the item, he grabbed money from out of the cash drawer.

An employee of the store pushed the subject back, who then attempted to climb over the counter.

The employee stopped him, and the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot, and is described as a white male in his late twenties or early thirties. He is bald, wears glasses, and is about 5’8″ with a thin build.

If anyone has information on the identity of this person, please contact the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717.238.9676.