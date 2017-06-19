× Recall on potentially contaminated rawhide dog chews is expanded

United Pet Group, a division of Spectrum Brands, Inc. is voluntarily expanding its recall of multiple brands of packages of rawhide dog chew products to include our retail partners’ private label brands.

The following brands are included in the expanded recall:

Companion

Dentley’s

Enzadent or Dentahex

Essential Everyday

Exer-Hides

Good Lovin’ or Petco

Hill Country Fare

Priority Pet

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights.

The Enzadent and Dentahex products affected by the recall have the following contact information and UPC codes listed on the back of the product:

ENZADENT CHIPS MED 30 CT 17030030181

ENZADENT CHIPS PETITE 30 CT 17030030167

ENZADENT CHIPS SM 30 CT 17030030174

ENZADENT CHIPS LG 30 CT 17030030198

DENTAHEX CHIPS PETITE 30 CT 17030030228

DENTAHEX CHIPS SM 30 CT 17030030235

DENTAHEX CHIPS MED 30 CT 17030030242

DENTAHEX CHIPS LG 30 CT 17030030259

United Pet Group previously initiated a voluntary recall of its branded products on June 10 which included the following brands: American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit).

The recall was initiated after United Pet Group identified that certain of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews. The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

United Pet Group received very limited reports of pet illness based on the volume of possibly affected rawhide chew products manufactured and distributed. The primary complaint received from consumers was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported.

Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite and gastric irritation, including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.

Consumers who have purchased the products described above are urged to dispose of the product or return it directly to United Pet Group or to the retail establishment where they initially purchased the product for full refund. Please see brand logos below which will assist in identifying affected products.

We take our responsibility to pets and their owners seriously and we are continuing to investigate the cause of this problem. We are implementing changes across the affected manufacturing facilities in order to prevent this problem from reoccurring in the future. United Pet Group is also working with retailers to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and removed from inventory.

If you have these products, please contact the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time for a refund.

Consumers with questions may call the consumer affairs team at the number listed above.