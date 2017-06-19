School District of the City of York offering free lunch to children this summer

Posted 11:09 AM, June 19, 2017, by

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The School District of the City of York is treating kids to a free lunch this summer!

Children (18-years-old or younger) who live in York City are invited to have a meal at four locations, Monday through Friday.

The program begins June 19 and runs through August 4.

Every day, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no registration or sign up is necessary!

Lunch is served at each of the following four locations:

  • Hannah Penn K-8, 415 E. Boundary Ave.
  • Ferguson K-8, 525 N. Newberry St.
  • Bethel Commandment, 1000 S. Queen St.
  • Fairview Full Gospel Missionary, 465 S. Pine St.