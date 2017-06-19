School District of the City of York offering free lunch to children this summer
YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The School District of the City of York is treating kids to a free lunch this summer!
Children (18-years-old or younger) who live in York City are invited to have a meal at four locations, Monday through Friday.
The program begins June 19 and runs through August 4.
Every day, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no registration or sign up is necessary!
Lunch is served at each of the following four locations:
- Hannah Penn K-8, 415 E. Boundary Ave.
- Ferguson K-8, 525 N. Newberry St.
- Bethel Commandment, 1000 S. Queen St.
- Fairview Full Gospel Missionary, 465 S. Pine St.