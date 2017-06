× At least four people displaced in Sunday night East Pennsboro Township fire

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– At least four people are without a home after a fire ripped through a house Sunday night.

Flames broke out just before 9 p.m. Sunday night in the 300 block of W. Shady Lane.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen and caused heat and smoke damage to the home.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting everyone who was displaced due to the fire.