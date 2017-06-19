Severe weather potential Monday afternoon with very warm and stuffy air in place

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: A cold front crosses through Monday, so widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for the afternoon hours. It’s warm and stuffy to start, with temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees! An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most of the morning is dry. A line of showers and storms develops along the cold front, and passes through during the afternoon from west to east. Ahead of it, some isolated thunderstorms are possible, but this particular line of storms pushes through from about 1 P.M. to 6 P.M. The warm and muggy air mass helps fuel the storms, and some storms could even turn strong to severe. Temperatures are still warm, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. Steamy humidity levels remain until the cold front crosses. Through the night, skies turn partly cloudy, and the humidity levels begin to fall. Expect overnight low temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

BRIEF HUMIDITY BREAK: Expect drier conditions, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity levels Tuesday. Skies are partly cloudy, and it’s a bit breezy. Temperatures reach the lower 80s. Aside from an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday, most of the day is dry. The humidity increases a bit.

TURNING TOASTY AGAIN: It’s a bit breezy again, with temperatures in the 80s. Thursday brings more sunshine, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity levels are quite muggy. Friday is very toasty and muggy. There’s the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the overnight period. Highs are in the middle to upper 80s again. Aside from an early shower or thunderstorm Saturday, the rest of the day is dry. Sunday brings a return to shower and thunderstorm chances. Readings are in the 80s through the weekend.

Have a great Monday!

