× Storms leave thousands without power in central Pa.

The line of thunderstorms that is passing through Central Pennsylvania has already left thousands without power.

Hardest hit appears to the area on the line stretching southwest from Hershey to the Susquehanna River area near Harrisburg International Airport and several areas in Lancaster County, with the hardest hit in the area around New Holland.

The PPL Outage Center reports that 2,924 customers were without power at 3 p.m. The most affected area was Lancaster County, with 892 customers without power.

The estimated repair time in the New Holland area, where the highest number of outages is located, is 9 p.m., according to PPL.

Met Ed’s Outage Center reports that 2,403 customers in York County are without power as of 3 p.m. In addition, 929 customers in Adams County, 210 in Cumberland County, 241 in Dauphin County, 376 in Lebanon County and 14 in Lancaster County were reported without power.