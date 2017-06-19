× Video games, vaping gear among items reported stolen from Penn Township home

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional police are investigating the theft of several items from a Penn Township home Saturday night.

A resident of the 1200 block of West Lexington Road reported the theft of numerous items from the residence during the evening and night of June 17, police say. The items stolen are valued at more than $2,800.

Among the items taken are two vapes, 25 Play Station 3 video games, two sets of golf clubs and a gold chain and pendant. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (717) 733-0965 or via the NLCPRD website.