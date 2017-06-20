16 officers honored as Lancaster County’s DUI Top Guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- 16 police officers hold the title of Lancaster County "DUI Top Gun."

Those officers were honored Tuesday, at an annual DUI awareness conference, held at the county's public safety training center. Between them, the 16 officers made a combined total of 406 arrests for impaired driving last year.

"It's about saving lives," said Craig Stedman, district attorney for the county, "and the commitment to safety on our streets."

Tuesday marked the 26th year for the law enforcement event, which also featured workshops on a variety of issues, including traffic safety, search and seizure protocol, and prosecution.