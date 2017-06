× BREAKING: Explosions heard at Belgian train station; police say situation is under control

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CNN) — Belgian Police said the situation is under control at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after reports of large explosions.

“Incident with an individual at the station @BruxellesCentral … Situation under control but please follow the instructions #SNCB,” police said on Twitter.

Witnesses describe loud bang at Brussels train station; police say incident under control https://t.co/fb5XRrpt7i https://t.co/T4UaUjFTby — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2017

Photo shows the scene of an incident at a train station in Brussels, Belgium, that police say is under control https://t.co/pLnOZEqql4 pic.twitter.com/ZiERRtNNMn — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2017

Developing story — more to come