Combing crafts and craft beers

LANCASTER, Pa.

It sounds like one of Wheel of Fortune’s same name puzzles: Arts and Crafts and Craft Beers. The Pennsylvania Guild Of Craftsmen has combined the two, and they say it’s a pretty popular program.

Once a month, they hold a craft class at a craft brewery. This month, they’re making ceramic wall hangings at Wacker Brewing Company.

Drew Anderson got to create one of the ceramic wall hangings.

The Pennsylvania Guild Of Craftsmen say their “Craft on Tap” is full for this month, but seats are open for their fused glass July 20th “Craft On Tap”.

