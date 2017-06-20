× Conestoga Valley School Board votes to rename middle school after retiring superintendent

LANCASTER — The Conestoga Valley School Board passed a resolution Monday night that renames the CV Middle School after retiring CV superintendent Gerald G. Huesken, the Board announced Tuesday.

The middle school will now be called the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School. Since the district is currently exploring potential construction and renovation projects, the resolution passed Monday also stipulates that if a new middle school is constructed in the future, that school will be the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.

“Dr. Huesken has served the district with exemplary integrity, excellence, creativity, passion, dedication and proficiency,” Board President Merle Esh said in a release announcing the resolution. “We wanted to honor him for all of the tremendous work he has done for CV and the community. We will miss him, and wish him well in his retirement.”

The resolution was passed at Huesken’s final board meeting, where he also received the board’s Award of Excellence, which recognizes outstanding employee performance.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Huesken. “It has been the singular privilege and honor of my professional career to serve the students and staff of this school community.”

Dr. Huesken has spent most of his 38-year career serving the students at Conestoga Valley. He started in 1984 as the high school assistant principal and later served as junior high assistant principal, high school principal and assistant superintendent before taking on his current role as superintendent in 1998.

While serving as CV’s superintendent, Dr. Huesken oversaw numerous improvements and changes in the district, including a consistent focus on communications, programs that stress the individualized needs of all students and expanding the use of technology.

He has also grown the district’s partnerships with the community, township and IU, and oversaw the creation of parent,

student and staff advisory councils. Under Dr. Huesken’s leadership, the district added full-day kindergarten and pre-k, implemented a bullying-prevention program, strengthened its focus on standards, assessment data and accountability, reduced the dropout rate at the high school, added a School Resource Officer and increased instruction time at the elementary level.