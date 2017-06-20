× Cumberland County sheriffs mourn the loss of K9 deputy Magnum

CARLISLE — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of Magnum, one of its K9 deputies.

Magnum died on Friday, June 16 after an inoperable mass was found in his abdomen.

The sheriff’s office announced his passing in a press release Tuesday.

Magnum’s partner, Deputy Ron Hoover, said his K9 partner was not in pain toward the end of his life.

“That morning I played some tennis ball with him,” Hoover said. “He was his playful self.”

Magnum had been undergoing treatment for a small tumor when his health suddenly took a turn over his final few days. On June 14, he was taken to the Matthew J. Ryan Veterinary Hospital in Philadelphia, when it was discovered that the mass had suddenly grown and was now attached to several organs.

Magnum was often seen searching the Cumberland County courtrooms every morning, assisting at VIP events, responding to bomb threats and supporting local law enforcement officers when suspicious packages were found.

“He was extremely social,” said Sheriff Ronny Anderson. “Here with the County employees, with kids, really just about anybody.”

Magnum, a black German Shepard, joined the Sheriff’s Office in October 2013. He was a tracking and explosive detection dog (EDD) for the Office. Magnum was one of only nine EDDs in the eight county region and was one of only two in Cumberland County.

Magnum was six years old at the time of his passing. The Sheriff’s Office is planning to have him cremated and will hold a memorial service in the near future.