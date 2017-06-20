× Department of Health issues 12 medical marijuana permits

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today the Department of Health released the names of the 12 growers and processors who have received permits for medical marijuana growing. Each group will now have six months to set up their operation before they can begin growing.

“With today’s announcement, we remain on track to fulfill the Wolf Administration’s commitment to deliver medical marijuana to patients in 2018,” said John Collins, Director of the Office of Medical Marijuana. “The applications from the entities receiving permits were objectively reviewed by an evaluation team made up of members from across commonwealth agencies. Any letters of recommendation or support for an applicant were not considered during the evaluation.”

The permits were issued to:

Southeast Region

Prime Wellness of Pennsylvania, LLC

Franklin Labs, LLC

Northeast Region

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, LLC

Standard Farms, LLC

Southcentral Region

Ilera Healthcare, LLC

AES Compassionate Care, LLC

Northcentral Region

Terrapin Investment Fund 1, LLC

GTI Pennsylvania, LLC

Southwest Region

AGRiMED Industries of PA, LLC

PurePenn, LLC

Northwest Region

Holistic Farms, LLC

Cresco Yeltrah, LLC

Scores for all grower/processor applicants will be available today on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov.

“The next step for the permit holders will be to ramp up their operations so they can prepare to grow medical marijuana,” Collins said. “Our teams will perform a series of site inspections before the locations can be certified as operational. Once that happens, the permittees will be able to begin growing and processing medical marijuana.”

The Office of Medical Marijuana received 457 total applications: 177 for growers/processors; and 280 for dispensaries.

The Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on April 17, 2016. Since that time, the department has:

Completed the Safe Harbor temporary guidelines and Safe Harbor Letter application process, as well as approved 271 applications;

Completed temporary regulations for growers/processors, dispensaries, laboratories and physicians which have been published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin;

Released Phase One permit applications for grower/processors and dispensaries;

Developed the Medical Marijuana Physician Workgroup;

Drafted temporary regulations for practitioners to participate in the program; and

Selected the woman-owned company MJ Freeway to implement a seed-to-sale electronic tracking system.

The Medical Marijuana Program became effective on May 17, 2016, and is expected to be fully implemented in 2018. The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a physician’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by Act 16.

Questions about the Medical Marijuana Program can be emailed to RA-DHMedMarijuana@pa.gov. Information is also available on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov