Fire investigation leads to felony arrests for 2 York County men

FAWN TOWNSHIP, York County — State police arrested two York County men were arrested on felony drug charges Monday on charges stemming from the investigation of a residential fire last month.

Colton Lee Arney of Stewartstown and Jefferson Lee Bracey Jr., of New Park, were arrested on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, according to a police report.

The incident occurred at 2:09 p.m. on May 14, when State Police were called to the 600 block of Graceton Road to investigate a fire with entrapment and injuries. While searching the residence to determine the origin and cause of the fire, police officers observed suspected controlled substances and firearms inside the structure. Police obtained a search warrant and recovered suspected controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, firearms, prohibited offensive weapons and U.S. currency after a search of the home.

Arrest warrants were issued for Arney and Bracey, who were both taken into custody Monday at family residences. They were transported to the York County Booking Center and arraigned.