LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a Harrisburg man in connection to a robbery of a Lemoyne Turkey Hill store.

William Sharp, 34, has an active warrant for his arrest in connection to the June 18 robbery.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of William Sharp, please call 717-238-9676.

