× Lancaster County coroner identifies body found last week at Norman Wood Bridge

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni has identified the body found by a fisherman last week at the Norman Wood Bridge as that of James Rowland, the 50-year-old man reported missing on June 13.

Search crews found Rowland’s car near the bridge after he was reported missing. A fisherman discovered his body in the water near the bridge. Diamantoni said Rowland died of freshwater drowning. The manner of death is pending toxicology tests.