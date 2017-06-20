× Lancaster man facing charges after arrest for possession with intent to deliver

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after he was arrested for possession of drugs.

Brian Proper, 31, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

On June 19, police were monitoring traffic in the 1000 block of Lititz Pike when a 2003 Jeep Liberty with a suspended registration plate traveled through an area that was being monitored by an automated license plate reader system.

After being stopped, police charged Proper with multiple offenses, including the drug charges and vehicle code offenses for insurance and registration violation.

