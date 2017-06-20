Less humid and a bit breezy Tuesday

BRIEF HUMIDITY BREAK: Expect drier conditions, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity levels Tuesday. Through the rest of the morning, humidity levels continue to fall, and temperatures follow suit. Readings begin in the middle to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Skies are mostly sunny for the afternoon, and it’s a bit breezy. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Crack open the windows tonight and give the air conditioner a break! Temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with very comfortable humidity levels. Aside from an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, most of the day is dry. The humidity increases a bit, but still feels okay. It’s a bit breezy again, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s once more.

TURNING TOASTY AGAIN: Thursday brings more sunshine, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity levels are quite muggy at this point. Friday is very toasty and muggy. There’s the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the overnight period. Highs are in the middle to upper 80s again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Early showers or thunderstorms are possible Saturday as the next system slowly drifts south. This is during the morning hours, and the rest of the day is dry. Clouds should even gradually break during the afternoon. Sunday brings a return to shower and thunderstorm chances later during the day, but there’s plenty of dry time. Humidity levels are up for Saturday, but come down to more comfortable levels by Sunday. Readings are in the 80s through the weekend. Monday is quiet with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are near 80 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday!

