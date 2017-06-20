× Man arrested for stealing car in Susquehanna Twp

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — A man is wanted for taking a Susquehanna Twp woman’s vehicle after an argument. It happened June 13, on the 2200 block of Concord Circle. The victim told police that she and James Holloway argued over the use of a vehicle. Holloway did not have permission to use the victim’s vehicle. Holloway forcefully took the vehicle, injuring the victim in the process. PSP Carlisle assisted in the arrest of Holloway for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. However, the vehicle was not recovered. On June 14, 2017, additional charges were filed against Holloway for robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle. Again, PSP Carlisle assisted by recovering the vehicle at Holloway’s place of employment, however Holloway fled on foot. Holloway is currently wanted for the later charges.