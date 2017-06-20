Olivia’s cooks up Jamaican jerk chicken w grilled pineapple

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Jamaican jerk marinade
1 large onion
5 scallions
2 tsp black pepper
2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp cloves
3 star anise
2 habaneros
2 chipotle peppers
2 cloves of garlic
4 sprigs thyme
3 tbsp Jamaican brown sugar
1 tbsp Jamaican all spice
3 tbsp soy sauce
3 tbsp E.V.O.O.
3 tbsp fresh ginger
Put ginger, garlic, onions, & scallions in food processor to chop. Add remaining ingredients & purer until you have a thick yet chunky purée.
Jamaican jerk chicken
Cut chicken. Marinade for approx 2-3 hours. Roast in the oven @ 325*F until internal temperature of chicken is 158*F for approx 30 minutes. Finish on char grill to get grill marks & extra flavor.
Mango Kale salad
4 cups Kale washed & trimmed
1 cup mango- freshly chopped
1/2 cup diced pineapple
1/2 lime juiced
Pinch kosher salt
2 oz E.V.O.O.
2 oz rice wine vinegar
2 oz shredded coconut
Toss all ingredients together, enjoy!
Cocktails
Watermelon sangria
White moscato
Smirnoff watermelon vodka
Simple syrup
Fresh chopped watermelon
Fresh citrus
Fresh chopped cantaloupe
Fresh grapes
Add all ingredients except moscato over ice, shake. Top off w moscato, & garnish w fresh watermelon. Enjoy!
Jolly-mon juice
Myers Jamaican dark rum
Capt morgan coco loco rum
Orange juice
Pineapple juice
Grenadine
Jamaican jerk seasoning
Rim glass w Jamaican jerk seasoning. Shake all ingredients over ice. Enjoy!