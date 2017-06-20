Olivia’s cooks up Jamaican jerk chicken w grilled pineapple

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Jamaican jerk marinade

1 large onion

5 scallions

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp cloves

3 star anise

2 habaneros

2 chipotle peppers

2 cloves of garlic

4 sprigs thyme

3 tbsp Jamaican brown sugar

1 tbsp Jamaican all spice

3 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp E.V.O.O.

3 tbsp fresh ginger

Put ginger, garlic, onions, & scallions in food processor to chop. Add remaining ingredients & purer until you have a thick yet chunky purée.

Jamaican jerk chicken

Cut chicken. Marinade for approx 2-3 hours. Roast in the oven @ 325*F until internal temperature of chicken is 158*F for approx 30 minutes. Finish on char grill to get grill marks & extra flavor.

Mango Kale salad

4 cups Kale washed & trimmed

1 cup mango- freshly chopped

1/2 cup diced pineapple

1/2 lime juiced

Pinch kosher salt

2 oz E.V.O.O.

2 oz rice wine vinegar

2 oz shredded coconut

Toss all ingredients together, enjoy!

Cocktails

Watermelon sangria

White moscato

Smirnoff watermelon vodka

Simple syrup

Fresh chopped watermelon

Fresh citrus

Fresh chopped cantaloupe

Fresh grapes

Add all ingredients except moscato over ice, shake. Top off w moscato, & garnish w fresh watermelon. Enjoy!

Jolly-mon juice

Myers Jamaican dark rum

Capt morgan coco loco rum

Orange juice

Pineapple juice

Grenadine

Jamaican jerk seasoning

Rim glass w Jamaican jerk seasoning. Shake all ingredients over ice. Enjoy!

