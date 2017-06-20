× Other than a stray shower, the first day of summer is comfortable with sunshine!

ANOTHER DECENT DAY WEDNESDAY

A beautiful end to the day with comfortable conditions continuing. Winds die down and temperatures fall into the 70s this evening. Overnight, lows are cooler and comfortable in the lower 60s. A few isolated spots could dip to the upper 50s. The first day of summer is looking pretty good too aside from an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Breeze sets up again out of the west-southwest. Readings climb to the lower and middle 80s. It is still fairly comfortable with the humidity holding off one more day. High pressure dominates Thursday keeping us rain free however, you are feeling the humidity again as wind become more southwesterly. It is warmer too in the upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late Friday afternoon. They linger into the start of the weekend. Despite more clouds and a few storms, it is still quite warm and humid in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We begin the weekend with morning showers, the rest of the day is dry with gradually improving sky conditions. Temperatures are not as warm in the middle 80s. Sunday is looking drier now with showers holding off until overnight and more into early Monday. Readings continue in the lower 80s. A few showers are possible early Monday then the day is drying out as high pressure returns. Readings trend cooler in the upper 70s to near 80 for a couple of days. It remains dry again for Tuesday.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist