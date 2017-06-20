× PennDOT announces work will begin soon on resurfacing of Route 896 in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced Tuesday that work is about to begin on a project to resurface Route 896, Georgetown Road, between the villages of Green Tree and Octoraro in southeastern Lancaster County.

The contract, worth in excess of $2.8 million, was awarded to Pennsy Supply Inc., of Annville. The work will include tree trimming, removal of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the existing roadway with a bituminous overlay, shoulder work, guiderail replacement, and new signs and pavement markings along two roads in the area:

Route 896, Georgetown Road, 5.34 miles from Route 372, Valley Road in Bart Township to Octoraro Creek in Colerain Township at the Lancaster-Chester county line,

Route 272, Nottingham Road, 3.27 miles in Little Britain Township from Brown Road to Octoraro Creek at the Lancaster-Chester county line.

Milling and paving operations on Route 272 are complete, while shoulder backup and topsoil work remain.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

PennDOT advises travelers that they may encounter shifting traffic patterns and a single lane of travel, with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone on weekdays during daylight hours as crews conduct a milling and paving operation.

Some sections of Route 896 average more than 3,600 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, to use caution when driving or walking through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.