Police investigating stolen $3,000 snake in Franklin County

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a $3,000 snake was stolen from his home in Franklin County.

On June 16 between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m., the victim’s house was broken into and a suspect(s) stole a snake that was valued at $3,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, call Pennsylvania State Police at Chambersburg Barracks at 717-264-5161.