(Photos courtesy of Franklin County Breaking News)

CHAMBERSBURG — Police are responding to a reported fatal shooting on Garber Street, the Chambersburg Public Opinion is reporting.

According to scanner traffic, police have detained four men on Heintzelman Avenue.

The shooting is reportedly near Chambers Elementary School.

Chambersburg Police Chief Ron Camacho told the Public Opinion that one person is dead in the shooting.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.