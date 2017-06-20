× Police seeking suspect that saran wrapped victim’s car and drew explicit images on its windows

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — State police are investigating a case of criminal mischief that occurred last week on the 11000 block of Thornwood Road.

Police say that sometime between 2:20 and 6 a.m. on June 14, an unknown suspect wrapped a woman’s car in saran wrap and used a marker to draw explicit images on the windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Barracks at (717) 264-5161.