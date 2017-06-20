× Red Lion teen faces drug, resisting arrest charges after incident at high school

RED LION, York County — A 15-year-old male suspect is facing drug possession and resisting arrest charges stemming from an incident outside Red Lion High School on Saturday, June 10.

State police say that at 3:35 p.m., two troopers observed the juvenile suspect walking along a wooded area near Horn Field on the high school campus. As they approached, they detected the odor of marijuana and observed the suspect holding a lighter and a suspected marijuana cigarette in his hands. The suspect resisted arrest while being taken into custody and fled on foot. Additional patrol units were called in to establish a perimeter. When troopers approached the suspect a second time, he fled again. He was eventually taken into custody near the Red Lion Bus Company.

Police charged the suspect with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, and other drug charges. He was transported to a detention center to await a hearing.