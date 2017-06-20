Teacher of the Year’s photo with President Trump is going viral

WASHINGTON, D.C.– A Rhode Island teacher’s picture with President Trump is going viral.

Nikos Giannopoulos, Rhode Island’s Teacher of the Year, won the award largely for his work with the Gay-Straight Alliance in his school.

As a reward, Giannopoulos got to meet President Trump and took a picture with him.

Giannapoulos, who describes his style as “visibly queer” admits that he did “flair it up a bit” to bring attention to LGBT issues.

When an aide asked Giannapoulos to put his fan away for the photo, the President said he could keep it.

Giannapolous noted that Trump complimented him, saying he had “good style.”