× The Headwear Association hosts Tenth Annual Hat Day in the Sun at Binns Park

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– For the tenth year, the Headwear Association is hosting Hat Day in the Sun at Binns Park.

The event is an annual public awareness campaign to educate people about how the right hat can provide protection against skin cancer and sun damage.

Hundreds of free sun protection hats, provided by Bollman Hat Company of Adamstown, will be distributed on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

Distribution will last until the hats are gone, and lines usually form early at the North Queen Street park.

Hat Day in the Sun is not limited to the area, as these locations around us will be participating as well:

Philadelphia, PA

Hosted by: Hats in the Belfry

Location: Hats in the Belfry, 1824 Chestnut Street

Time: NOON

Hats Donated By: Magid, F & M Hat Company and Dorfman Pacific

New York City, NY

Hosted by: Harlem’s Heaven Hat Boutique, The Milliner’s Guild, Magid, F& M Hats and Dorfman Pacific

Harlem Location: Harlem’s Heaven Hat Boutique

2538 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd (at W. 147th Street)

Time: 6 PM

Hats Donated By: Magid, Dorfman Pacific, F & M Hats

If you do not live in one of the host cities, you can win a Sun Protection hat on the The Headwear Association’s Facebook page. To win a free Sun Protection hat, keep an eye out for the Hat Day in the Sun Giveaway posts.