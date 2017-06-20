Two York teens arrested, charged as adults for armed robbery of cab driver

YORK CITY, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged two teens as adults following their arrests for an armed robbery of a cab driver.

Shylique “Drillz” Folk, 17, is facing conspiracy to commit robbery among other charges and Nicholas Greene, 17, is charged with robbery and simple assault among other offenses.

On June 14 at approximately 1 a.m., a White Rose Cab Company cab was called to the 500 block of Walnut St. for a pickup.

Once the cab arrived, Greene got in and asked to be taken to a location in Springettsbury Township.

According to court documents, video then shows the Greene cock the gun and demand money from the victim.

Greene got $1,500 from the driver before leaving the vehicle.

Less than 12 hours later, police received information that the suspect may be staying at the Motel 6 in the 300 block of Aresnal Road.

Police arrived at the hotel, and found Greene, who matched the suspect’s description.

After further investigation, police found that Greene had received the gun used in the robbery from a co-conspirator, before returning the gun and splitting the money.

That co-conspirator, Folk, was arrested and charged on Friday.