Two young children attacked by loose dog in Lancaster, police investigating

LANCASTER CITY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a loose dog attacked two young children.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on June 19, officers responded to the 700 block of Lafayette Street for a reported medical emergency.

Upon arrival, officers found that two young children had been transported to Lancaster General Hospital by their mother and the dog was secured by its owner.

The children were treated for serious injuries and then transported to Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.

Currently, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Det. Lt. Phil Berkheiser at 717-735-3320.