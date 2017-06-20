Woman live streams deadly arson in Milwaukee; suspect still on the run

MILWAUKEE, WI.– A woman set fire to a house and a 72-year-old male died in the blaze that a neighbor watched and live streamed on Facebook.

Now, a neighbor, Dora Johnson, is being asked why she didn’t try to do more to help, and has even received threats.

Johnson watched as a woman broke through her neighbor’s window and set the house on fire.

“She was looking like she was very intoxicated on drugs, I wasn’t going to intervene at all. The police was already called, so there was nothing I really could do,” Johnson explained.

Johnson turned her phone over to police as evidence, and the suspect in the arson has yet to be apprehended.