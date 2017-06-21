4-vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest for Etters woman

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, York County — An Etters woman was arrested for DUI after causing a four-vehicle crash that included a motorcycle Wednesday on the 6000 block of York Road.

Police say Judy Martin, 52, was walking away from the scene when she was taken into custody. She allegedly was driving west when her car, a Ford Focus, struck the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle trike that had stopped in the westbound lane. The impact threw the driver from the motorcycle, which was pushed into the eastbound lane and struck by a Rabbit transit bus. Martin’s vehicle then collided with another eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to York Hospital with serious injuries and several others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. York Road was closed for approximately two hours.