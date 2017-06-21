× 82-year-old Millersville man convicted of sexually assaulting two pre-teen girls

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury convicted an 82-year-old Millersville man of 15 total charges, including 13 felonies, in the sexual abuse of two girls.

Joseph J. Madonna Jr. was found guilty of abusing the girls over an eight-year period, beginning in 2007, when the girls were pre-teens. Madonna was an acquaintance of the victims’ families.

The panel deliberated for about 90 minutes before deciding the case.

Madonna will be sentenced by County Judge Howard Knisely in about three months, after a background check is completed.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, who prosecuted the case, said the abuse occurred at Madonna’s former home in Manor Township and in his home and a vehicle in Millersville.

The victims testified at trial; Madonna also took the stand, according to Haverstick.

Manor Township police Detective Tricia Mazur and Millersville Borough police Detective Jason Scott filed charges.