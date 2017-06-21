× Columbia man convicted of felony possession with intent to deliver

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Columbia man was recently convicted of dealing cocaine and having a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in February.

Derrell Collymore, 41, was found guilty of felony possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.

Witnesses and evidence was presented at trial about Collymore having more than 20 grams of cocaine during a February 3 traffic stop in the 600 block of S. Queen Street. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $1,000.

Collymore’s sentence will be ordered in a couple of months.