× Duck Donuts is celebrating the first day of summer with a free iced coffee giveaway today

MECHANICSBURG — You can welcome the first day of summer with a free, regular-sized, freshly brewed iced coffee today thanks to Duck Donuts.

All you have to do is show up at one of their stores with a printed or mobile coupon, available at the Duck Donuts website or on its Facebook page.

Customers can choose from the popular Southern Pecan seasonal flavor or Duck Donuts’ signature coffee, Light House Blend.

No purchase is necessary.

“The first day of summer is a much anticipated day for adults and children and what better way to celebrate than with a refreshing iced coffee paired with vacation-inspired, warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and owner of Duck Donuts Franchising Company LLC. “The summer solstice is the longest day of the year and Duck Donuts is excited to help its customers stay energized throughout the day with a free, 16-ounce iced coffee.”

To locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.