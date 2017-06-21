× Harrisburg man pleads guilty to promoting prositution

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man will serve 1-3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to promoting prostitution, encouraging prostitution and transporting prostitutes, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Anthony Boone entered a guilty plea moments before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the case.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Boone was arrested on Dec. 30, 2016 as part of a vice investigation by the Swatara Township Police Department.

Two officers investigated prostitution posts by a woman using the name “Adriana” on several escort websites. After responding to the ad, one of the officers agreed to meet “Adriana” at a Swatara Township hotel. When police arrived at the hotel, they observed Boone driving a vehicle with a young woman, whom they later identified as “Adriana.”

The woman met an officer at a side door of the hotel and escorted him inside to one of the rooms. Police arrested her there for prostitution. During interviews with the police, “Adriana” indicated that all the money she collected for sexual activity went to Boone, who was waiting for her outside the hotel. “Adriana” said Boone had driven her to Harrisburg from the Scranton area in order to engage in prostitution activities. She told police that Boone posted the ads on the Internet, and that Boone controlled all her activities involving prostitution. She said she was afraid of Boone and did not feel she could leave his control.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Boone attempted to flee on foot when he learned police were in the area. He was eventually found and arrested. A search of phones recovered at the scene revealed that in addition to transporting “Adriana,” Boone was actively engaging and promoting her prostitution activities. Police arrested him.