YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– If you’re having trouble with your weight, and you’re over the age of 35, it may be a sign of a bigger issue.

Hormone imbalance is a simple imbalance between two sex hormones that is caused by high stress.

Dawn Cutillo, Natural Hormone Specialist and Founder BeBalanced Franchise, is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more information.

For more information on BeBalanced, you can visit their website here.