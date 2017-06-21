It is a very warm and humid day Thursday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible

HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN

The evening should be quiet once any storms end. If you haven’t, you may want to turn the A/C back on. The humidity is on the rise and will really be felt Thursday. Morning lows are in the middle 60s and by afternoon, it is warmer too in the upper 80s to near 90

degrees. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, as

early as the morning rush, as the next system approaches. After a muggy, warm start in the 70s, it is another very warm and muggy afternoon as temperatures climb to the 80s again. Showers may linger into the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

After a few morning showers, I expect a mainly dry weekend. Humidity comes down again and so do the temperatures. Highs are in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies are brighter the second half of the weekend with less cloud cover.

COOLING NEXT WEEK

Some differences on the modeling in terms of the next chance for showers. For now, we begin the week with an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance and cooler temperatures. Readings drop below seasonable averages into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. The first full week of summer won’t feel typical initially. However, by Wednesday, temperatures are heating back up and the humidity starts to rise.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist