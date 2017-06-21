× Lewisberry man dies of injuries sustained when he struck a deer with his motorcycle

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A Lewisberry man died as the result of the injuries he sustained when he struck a deer with his motorcycle, police say.

John Waite, 57, of Emanuel Road, was driving to work on his motorcycle at 6 a.m. on June 12 when a deer jumped in front of him, Fairview Township police said in a report. Waite attempted to avoid the deer, but was unable to, and the motorcycle struck it. Waite was not wearing a helmet.

Police say Waite took a personal vehicle to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash. He died there of his injuries on June 18.