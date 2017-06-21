× Man arrested at Central Market after Tuesday bank robbery

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man was arrested after robbing a bank Tuesday morning.

Nathan Mowry, 36, is facing robbery charges after being apprehended and confessing to the crime.

On June 20 at approximately 10:10 a.m., police were dispatched to the M&T Bank in the 2800 block of E. Market Street for a reported robbery.

Police were told that the suspect, who was later identified as Mowry, had entered the bank and handed a hand written note to the teller. The note said that he had a gun and to hand over money.

The teller handed $1,065 to Mowry, who fled from the bank.

A short while later, Mowry was apprehended at Central Market in York City, and he was in possession of the stolen money from the bank.

Later at the Springettsbury Township Police Department, Mowry provided a written confession to the robbery.