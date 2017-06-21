Officials urge offenders to take part in Operation Safe Surrender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The York County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone in the county with an active warrant to participate in Operation Safe Surrender.

The sheriff's office is partnering with judges, prosecutors, and other civil offices to help resolve outstanding warrants. The operation allows anyone with an active warrant to surrender in a neutral, faith-based setting, where all civil and legal agencies will be gathered in one place.

"We started to send out vouchers for safe surrender to defendants that have outstanding warrants," said Sergeant Shannon Martz with the York County Sheriff's Office. "They will bring that letter with them to the front door, we'll have them greeted by a deputy, who will then direct them to the section they need to go to, depending on what kind of warrant they have."

The initiative also works to help non-violent offenders reenter society smoothly and make positive life changes.

Operation Safe Surrender will be held at Still Meadow Church of the Nazarene, on Chestnut Street in York, on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25. Officials will be there from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.