PennDOT unveils re-designed driver's licenses, identification cards

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– PennDOT has updated the design and enhanced security features of its driver’s license and identification card products.

PennDOT has worked with MorphoTrustUSA on planning, design, and deployment of the new security enhancement initiative.

The cards look very different, but they also have additional enhanced security features, which improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.

The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.

PennDOT began a pilot of the new products beginning on Monday, June 19, at the Riverfront Office Center location in Harrisburg. All Driver and Photo centers will transition to the new products by the end of October 2017. The new products will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle and will replace existing products. Both current and new card designs will be in circulation during the transition period.

These charges are un-related to the REAL ID rulings, and are not REAL ID complaint.

System, building infrastructure, and process changes will be necessary for Pennsylvania to issue REAL ID-compliant products.

PennDOT anticipates that REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards will be available at customer’s option in 2019.

Some of the enhanced features include:

Larger primary portrait and smaller ghost portrait

and smaller ghost portrait 2D barcode , which contain data from the front of the card unique to the cardholder

, which contain data from the front of the card unique to the cardholder Laser perforation — The keystone outline with “PA” is embedded into the cardstock and can be observed by holding the card up to any light source

— The keystone outline with “PA” is embedded into the cardstock and can be observed by holding the card up to any light source Laminate — Each card is laminated with an optically-variable pattern with the state motto, “Virtue, Liberty, Independence;” Keystone outline; and “1787,” the year when the U.S. Constitution was ratified by Pennsylvania.

In addition to the above changes, the magnetic strip has been eliminated on the back of the newly designed driver’s license and identification cards.

For more information and to see an image of the new card design, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.