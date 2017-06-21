Phillies’ prospect Scott Kingery is opening eyes at Reading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

READING, BERKS COUNTY, Pa.-- While the Philadelphia Phillies are not a sight to behold thus far in 2017, their farm system is a different story.

While the AAA Lehigh Valley Ironpigs are garnering the most attention, with a prospect-filled lineup leading the way to 47 wins and first place so far, the biggest star of the season may be at AA Reading.

Second baseman Scott Kingery, 23, is hitting .304 with a league-leading 18 home runs. The top prospect also has 40 RBI's and 18 stolen bases to help lead second place Reading to 39 wins so far.

While Kingery isn't expected to reach Philadelphia this season, a jump to AAA Lehigh Valley could be in the near future.

Our sister station, WNEP, spoke to Kingery's manager, Gregg Legg, about the progress he has made this season.