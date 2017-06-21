× Police searching for missing man in Dauphin County

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are currently searching the Middle Paxton Township area for a missing 81 year-old man.

John Sardelis, 81, of Middle Paxton went missing this evening near his home on Erdman drive. Sardelis is described as 5’10” about 170lbs, brown eyes, white hair, and a small scruffy white beard.

He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, an tan hat, grey sneakers, and was wearing glasses and a wedding ring the last time he was seen, which was outside his home around 6:45pm.

Sardelis also suffers from dementia. If you have any information regarding his wearabouts, contact PSP Harrisburg at (717)671-7500